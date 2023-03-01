“You have to admit” – Fulham, Leeds United or Everton if you were Viktor Gyokeres? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham have joined the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry City this summer with Everton and Leeds United previously showing interest in the Swede, as per Football Insider.

There is a chance that the Cottagers could offer the 24-year-old European football next season and that would justify improving the depth of their squad to deal with more matches.

Fulham have been a great addition to the top-flight this term and will have ambitions of building on their success under Marco Silva.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on who they would join if out of the Premier League trio if they were Gyokeres…

Alfie Burns

It’s difficult to say really with each of the aforementioned clubs having pros and cons.

Fulham are guaranteed Premier League football next season, yet there’s Aleksandar Mitrovic to displace in Marco Silva’s setup.

One of Leeds or Everton will likely be relegated come the end of the season, so don’t offer the guarantee of top-flight football.

However, both are huge clubs and in dire need of a new striker.

There’s a case to argue that even if they are relegated, they are a step up from Coventry.

Ultimately, it’s going to be about what motivates Gyokeres.

Fulham offer a Premier League guarantee, whilst Leeds and Everton offer career progression and a chance to play for one of English football’s most famous clubs, where there’s a chance to be really worshipped.

You have to admit, it’s far from a simple decision for the Coventry striker.

Marcus Ally

If I am Gyokeres, I am very put off by the presence of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Carlos Vinicius at Fulham.

As far as Leeds United and Everton are concerned, if one is in the Championship and the other in the top-flight it is an easy decision, but if both were in the Premier League – the Whites are the more progressive option.

Sean Dyche is a very good appointment from the Toffees but in the longer term they seem to be on the way down.

The Whites have conducted some ambitious recruitment in the last couple of seasons and appear more upwardly mobile at the minute, despite the likelihood they will face a battle to stay in the league until deep into the campaign.

I am choosing whoever stays up between Leeds and Everton, with Southampton and Bournemouth looking destined to drop, over Fulham if I am in the 24-year-old’s shoes.

Sam Rourke

There are so many factors in this debate question.

First and foremost, what division each side finds themselves in come the summer will be a pivotal variable in Gyokeres’ decision making, simply put, the Swedish striker will want to be playing Premier League football.

The Fulham interest is interesting but if I’m Gyokeres I’m immediately thinking about the tough battle you’re going to have to get into the team given Aleksander Mitrovic’s presence, whilst at Leeds he’ll have to compete with the likes of Rutter, Bamford and Rodrigo.

However saying that, I do think a fully-fit and firing Gyokeres would get into Leeds’ starting XI.

Everton is striking me as the place where he would get the most game-time especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury issues, but of course, it all depends on whether the Toffees are still a Premier League team come next season.

So for me, I’d be looking at Leeds and Everton.