Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘You have my 100% support’ – Plenty of Barnsley fans react as Cauley Woodrow issues fresh message after ‘fickle fans’ comments

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow has taken to Twitter to celebrate his 150th appearance for the Tykes, going on to say he’s ‘enjoyed every minute it’ as he issued a thank you message in reaching this milestone.

He first arrived at the club on loan from then-parent club Fulham in August 2018, making his move from Craven Cottage permanent the following January and has been an ever-present member of the South Yorkshire side’s first team since then.

Establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet from the very start of his tenure at Oakwell, he guided his side to League One promotion during the 2018/19 season with 16 goals in 31 appearances before getting into double figures again the following campaign as he played a big part in keeping his side afloat in the Championship.

Quiz: Has Cauley Woodrow ever scored a goal for Barnsley at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26

Brentford Community Stadium?

They would reach new heights under ex-boss Valerien Ismael last term, with the forward scoring another 13 times in the second tier and becoming of the league’s most formidable forwards as they finished fifth.

His strike in the play-off semi-final second leg against Swansea City wasn’t enough to take them to Wembley, but the 27-year-old was rewarded with the captain’s armband in the summer after Alex Mowatt’s departure to West Bromwich Albion.

With Mowatt, Ismael and Daryl Dike’s departures though, things have become much tougher at the club and they now find themselves eight points adrift of safety, currently sitting in 23rd place.

And with this, a section of Tykes supporters have aimed criticism towards their current skipper after only seeing him score three times this term, something he responded to at the weekend as he called some of his strongest critics ‘fickle fans’.

This generated a mixed reaction from the fanbase on social media, with some arguing he has the right to call out those that have given him stick in recent months.

But were most fans fully supportive of the forward when he celebrated his impressive milestone? We take a look at a selection of responses from Barnsley fans on Twitter.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘You have my 100% support’ – Plenty of Barnsley fans react as Cauley Woodrow issues fresh message after ‘fickle fans’ comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: