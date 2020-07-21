Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘You have Bielsa’s blessing’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as Patrick Bamford hits out

Published

9 mins ago

on

Patrick Bamford has hit out at David O’Leary following the former Leeds United manager’s comments on talkSPORT.

Leeds won promotion and secured a long-awaited return to the Premier League at the weekend, with both West Bromwich Albion and Brentford on the end of defeats.

Bamford has played a key role in helping Leeds get back into the top-flight, scoring 16 goals in 44 Championship appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Bamford has had his fair share of critics this season, with stats showing that he has missed more “big chances” than anyone else in the division this term.

Ultimately, though, Bamford’s goals have been vital for Leeds, and the club will now be preparing for life back in the Premier League, identifying potential transfer targets.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Leary has urged Leeds to sign a “top-class” striker this summer as the Whites look to cement their place back in the top-flight.

He said: “Patrick Bamford has done great, but I still think another centre-forward would be very important for them, personally. I’d like to see them sign a really top-class centre-forward.”

Bamford, though, has took to Twitter to fire a four-word response in wake of talkSPORT’s reports, simply posting “and so it starts” in response to the constant criticism he seems to receive.

Plenty of Leeds fans have rallied behind Bamford, though, and here’s what they had to say…


