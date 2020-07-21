‘You have Bielsa’s blessing’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as Patrick Bamford hits out

Patrick Bamford has hit out at David O’Leary following the former Leeds United manager’s comments on talkSPORT.

Leeds won promotion and secured a long-awaited return to the Premier League at the weekend, with both West Bromwich Albion and Brentford on the end of defeats.

Bamford has played a key role in helping Leeds get back into the top-flight, scoring 16 goals in 44 Championship appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Bamford has had his fair share of critics this season, with stats showing that he has missed more “big chances” than anyone else in the division this term.

Ultimately, though, Bamford’s goals have been vital for Leeds, and the club will now be preparing for life back in the Premier League, identifying potential transfer targets.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Leary has urged Leeds to sign a “top-class” striker this summer as the Whites look to cement their place back in the top-flight.

He said: “Patrick Bamford has done great, but I still think another centre-forward would be very important for them, personally. I’d like to see them sign a really top-class centre-forward.”

Bamford, though, has took to Twitter to fire a four-word response in wake of talkSPORT’s reports, simply posting “and so it starts” in response to the constant criticism he seems to receive.

And so it starts 😴😴😴 https://t.co/ABM22xLfa5 — Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) July 20, 2020

Plenty of Leeds fans have rallied behind Bamford, though, and here’s what they had to say…

The only opinion that matters is that of Marcel Bielsa. He's believed in you all season, and Leeds are champions. Says it all. Rise above it. — Adrian Durham (@talkSPORTDrive) July 20, 2020

You have Bielsa’s blessing. The rest don’t count — Channi Patel🏆💙💛 (@ChanniPatel) July 20, 2020

Last time I checked you are already a regular starter in a Premier League side. Bagsman pic.twitter.com/IB4o9XkCri — Josh 🏆 (@Joshlufc93) July 20, 2020

Just ignore the haters, you’ve been integral to how we’d played this season & are now part of our famous history and above all you deserve this chance to prove people wrong. Plus we want to hear lots more “Get In, Bam Bam Bamford” from @NoelDavidWhelan next season — Steven Dodgson (@haribododgson) July 20, 2020

The only person's opinion that matters is the Gaffers and its obvious what he thinks of you Paddy, like majority of us fans do! It's a poor attempt to create a debate and to get ratings up. — Ryan🏆 (@__MrPositive__) July 20, 2020

You've dealt with stupid comments all season and proved people wrong. You will do it again in the Premier League. What a lot of people don't understand is the extra work you are expected to do other than just score goals. Always on our side. #mot — 🏆 Amanda Reeve-Burnett 🏆 (@amandaemilyrb) July 20, 2020

Yes is the answer, go prove them wrong. I’ll pick you for my fantasy team and captain you every week give me a buzz when to hit that triple captain option and don’t let me down 😂 — Andre Sadnani (@AndreSadnani) July 20, 2020

Don't listen to them, you have proven you're not 👍 — Andy McCarten (@andymacca8) July 20, 2020

Earns promotion to the premier league, media finds the negative. Gotta love it — Ash Clark (@ash_clark92) July 20, 2020

paddy as a leeds fan n season ticket holder for last ten years your probs not the best goal scorer we’ve had in the last 16 years. but l can’t name one who’s worked as tirelessly as you have for the shirt and for the fans n team MOT — Ryan (@Ryan67834533) July 20, 2020