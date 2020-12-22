‘You don’t have Celtic interested in you if you’re a poor player’ – Middlesbrough eyeing 27-goal striker ahead of January: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are one of a number linked with Bodo-Glimt striker Kasper Junker after his fantastic 2020 Eliteserien campaign.

The 26-year-old scored 27 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 appearances as he helped the Norweigan club win the title in the most recent season.

According to TEAMtalk, Boro are keen on the striker but face competition from the likes of Bristol City, Crystal Palace, Swansea and West Bromwich Albion.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We pressed our FLW writers on just that…

George Dagless

Worth a look.

I like what Neil Warnock has done so far. He made Middlesbrough hard to beat first of all and now most recently we’ve seen them combine that with a bit more attacking impetus – it took them until November 25 to score more than twice in a league game and they’ve done it twice already since.

Clearly, they’re looking in a good way and now adding to their firepower could be a good move, with Junker very prolific over in Norway.

Of course, the Championship is a higher level but I certainly think he’s worth consideration for the right price and you don’t have Celtic interested in you if you’re a poor player, even if they are well off the pace in Scotland this season.

Phil Spencer

This would be a great signing for Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders are firmly focused on bringing in attacking reinforcements over the next six months with wide players distinctly lacking.

Given that Junker is a centre-forward it would also make sense with Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher out of contract next summer.

Having scored 27 goals in 28 appearances Middlesbrough would be getting a proven poacher – something that could serve them very well if they were to get a deal over the line

Toby Wilding

I think this could be one that may be worth looking into for Middlesbrough.

They are not exactly stacked with striking options at the minute, and given their contract situations, it seems inevitable that some of those they do have will face questions about their future at The Riverside Stadium in the January transfer window.

As a result, Boro may need to look to add some fresh attacking firepower to their ranks come the turn of the year, and after a hugely impressive campaign in terms of his goals return in Norway last season, Junker could certainly be a decent option to fill that role.

Indeed, the level of interest there is from elsewhere in the Championship, as well as from Boro, does seem to suggest that there is a confidence that Junker is capable of making an impact in the second-tier of English football, meaning it could be something of a coup for Neil Warnock’s side if they are the ones to get this deal done.