“You do feel as though..” – Sheffield United face decision involving Danish attacker: The verdict

One player whose future Sheffield United will have to make a decision on in the summer transfer window, is William Osula.

Having initially come through the academy ranks with the Blades, the striker made five first-team appearances in all competitions for the club last season.

That was followed by a loan spell in League One with Derby County for the first half of the current campaign, where he scored five times in 21 games in total.

But having been recalled from that spell at Pride Park in January, the 19-year-old has yet to make an appearance since linking back up with Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

So just what should Sheffield United do with Osula once the transfer window reopens in the summer?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here is a look at what they had to say.

Toby Wilding

You do feel as though a loan deal is the best option here.

At his age, Osula is at the point where he needs to be getting regular senior football, in order to aid his development.

However, he is not getting that in the Championship with Sheffield United right now, and given the Blades look well set for promotion to the Premier League, it could be even harder for him to do that at Bramall Lane next season.

Even so, the potential he possesses means they should not be thinking about a permanent exit, meaning a temporary move that allows him to get the experience he needs to compete for a place in the Sheffield United side further down the line, could be best for all concerned.

Ned Holmes

Another loan spell away from Sheffield United would be the best thing for Will Osula next season – assuming the Blades securing promotion to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old has a bright future ahead of him but I don’t think he’s ready to be a top flight player just yet.

As such, a loan move to a top League One club or the Championship would be the best thing for his development.

Osula still has a lot to learn and regular football will likely be the best way to help him do that.

He’s not likely to get that at Bramall Lane and it’s too soon to talk of selling him so a loan is the natural option.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

A loan deal has to be on the cards.

I don’t think that Osula should be sitting on the sidelines for another season not playing any senior football as he is at the moment.

With Sheffield United looking like they are going to be a Premier League side, it’s hard to see many opportunities coming his way at Bramall Lane.

Whether it be League One or the Championship – a temporary departure this summer in order to get a regular run of matches seems as though it’ll be the most sensible solution for Will Osula this summer.