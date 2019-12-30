‘You did him proud’ – Many Stoke City fans react to Jack Butland’s tribute to former icon

Stoke City keeper Jack Butland has gained positive comments from fans after he posted a memorable message to former keeper Gordon Banks, who would have been 82 today.

Banks spent six years at Stoke City during his much celebrated career, enjoying time with the Potters between 1967 and 1973.

During his time at the club, Banks made exactly 250 appearances in the First Division and also memorably won the World Cup with England in 1966.

As well as his domestic success and international success, he was recognised by FIFA, winning the Best Keeper of the Year award six years in a row.

Butland, who is heading into his seventh year as a Stoke player – spent time with Banks before his sad death in February 2019, and he has taken to his official Twitter page to share a brief message.

The ex-Birmingham stopper has made 152 appearances at Stoke and has also followed in the footsteps of Banks by appearing for the English national side, making nine appearances and helping them come third place in the Nations League earlier this year.

Here are some of those fan comments:

Remembering the great man on what would have been his 82nd. So privileged to have spent time in his company pic.twitter.com/X9OshS6LRw — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) 30 December 2019

You did him proud yesterday at Craven Cottage — Wayne Harrison (@wayneharriso) 30 December 2019

gordon banks, the greatest goalkeeper of all time. — Walker 🐬 (@jujuhounds) 30 December 2019

The GOAT 🧤’keeper. So proud that he was a Stokie 👏 — Liam (@LeekStokie) 30 December 2019

Our keeper 👏 👏 — xBigH (@TheRealxBigH18) 30 December 2019

Happy birthday to the biggest icon that ever came out of our great football club #gordanbanks @JackButland_One — Ben O’Connell (@BenOCon68465493) 30 December 2019

Happy birthday banksy. Great game yesterday Jack 👏🏻👏🏻 best I’ve seen you have in long time. Could of been 4 or 5 for Fulham if it wasn’t for you. Well played mate. 👊🏻🔴⚪ — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Richard Carr 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@richcarrscfc) 30 December 2019

A touch of class Jack. — Malachy McGowan (@thaktonhemlock) 30 December 2019