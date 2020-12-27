‘You develop a resilience’ – Individual comments on his Charlton Athletic future

Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke has admitted he has thought about his contract situation at the club, but says he is confident he will be offered a new deal when the time comes.

Aneke, who joined the Addicks from MK Dons back in the summer of 2019, is out of contract at The Valley at the end of the season.

Now, amid the battle for promotion to the Championship that the Addicks find themselves in, it seems as though Aneke has also found his thoughts drifting towards his future beyond next summer.

Speaking to London News Online about his current contract situation at The Valley, Aneke admitted: “I’ve got no contract after this summer. I’d be lying if I said I don’t think about it.”

Despite that, it seems the striker is confident his own future will not be a distraction as he looks to help Charlton secure an immediate return to the Championship this season, and that he will be given the opportunity to secure his future with the club sooner rather than later.

Discussing his situation at Charlton further, the 27-year-old went on to add: “But you develop a resilience. I’ve been in the game, and this situation, many times before. You just focus on playing.

“If you perform how you can perform there will be a contract at the time that you need to sign one.”

Since making the move to The Valley, Aneke has scored eight goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for Charlton, including six goals in 14 league appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side at the start of the current campaign.

The Verdict

In fairness, you can’t really blame Aneke for letting his thoughts turn to his own future at the minute, despite Charlton’s promotion battle.

These are uncertain times for everyone, so you can fully understand why he will want the stability of a new contract sooner rather than later, given the security that would give him going forward both on and off the pitch.

Indeed, with the form that he is producing for Charlton at the moment, you do feel that if Aneke continues to make the sort of impact for Lee Bowyer’s side that he has been doing recently, then it will not be long until the offer of a new contract is put on the table for the striker.