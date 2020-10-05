‘You deserve this’ – Plenty of Norwich City fans react to emerging player announcement

Premier League side Everton have completed the signing of Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey, the Canaries have now confirmed on Deadline Day.

Godfrey has been a key player for Norwich over the past couple of seasons, and has now moved back up to the Premier League and moved to Goodison Park.

Norwich have confirmed that they have received a record fee for Godfrey, which is believed to be an initial fee of around £25million in a deal rising to £30million.

The defender pens a five-year deal at Goodison Park, and joins up with Carlo Ancelotti’s side who have won their first four games of the Premier League campaign.

Godfrey spent the 2017/18 season on loan in League One with Shrewsbury, and after a fine individual campaign, he forced his way into Daniel Farke’s plans the following season.

The 22-year-old made 36 appearances across all competitions as Norwich won promotion from the Championship in 2018/19, and he also made 33 appearances last term.

The defender made three appearances for Norwich this season, but he has now left the club after a lengthy spell at Carrow Road.

Here, we look at Norwich fans’ reactions…

A season and a half at centre back and he's gone for 25 million, his potential is huge! — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) October 5, 2020

He really came into his own in the promotion season, really good young player, I just hope he gets plenty of game time though I fear he won’t — James Peter Smith (@MrJamesPSmith) October 5, 2020

Ben will go all the way. Another step up the ladder for him but by no means the last. Wish him every success. — Edward Couzens-Lake (@EdCouzensLake) October 5, 2020

Make your mark Ben, good luck — Steve Lucas🔰🌹🎸 (@Beerlightweight) October 5, 2020

Hope he makes it to the top — George (@G_0236) October 5, 2020

Love you ben — River End Norwich (@RE_Norwich) October 5, 2020

Sad. — Michael McGovern Superfan (@MagicMoritz) October 5, 2020

Great move for his career, he came in seamlessly when we needed him, got a big future ahead of him👏 — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) October 5, 2020

Good luck to him. No complaints here, he's always treated our club with respect👏 Hope he does well. — Lee ♿️ (@mrleeleencfc) October 5, 2020

Good Luck @BenG0dfrey you deserve this move a player who gave his all to the club certainly Norwich’s loss and @Everton gain a future full England international for certain. — Paul Harrison (@_paulharrison) October 5, 2020