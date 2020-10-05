Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Norwich City

‘You deserve this’ – Plenty of Norwich City fans react to emerging player announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Premier League side Everton have completed the signing of Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey, the Canaries have now confirmed on Deadline Day.

Godfrey has been a key player for Norwich over the past couple of seasons, and has now moved back up to the Premier League and moved to Goodison Park.

Norwich have confirmed that they have received a record fee for Godfrey, which is believed to be an initial fee of around £25million in a deal rising to £30million.

Quiz: Have Norwich City ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9

Have Norwich ever loaned out Max Aarons?

The defender pens a five-year deal at Goodison Park, and joins up with Carlo Ancelotti’s side who have won their first four games of the Premier League campaign.

Godfrey spent the 2017/18 season on loan in League One with Shrewsbury, and after a fine individual campaign, he forced his way into Daniel Farke’s plans the following season.

The 22-year-old made 36 appearances across all competitions as Norwich won promotion from the Championship in 2018/19, and he also made 33 appearances last term.

The defender made three appearances for Norwich this season, but he has now left the club after a lengthy spell at Carrow Road.

Here, we look at Norwich fans’ reactions…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘You deserve this’ – Plenty of Norwich City fans react to emerging player announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: