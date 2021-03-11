‘You couldn’t make it up’, ‘Please’ – Many Derby fans react to update on Bin Zayed International’s prospective takeover

It will reportedly be resolved next week whether Bin Zayed International can complete their Derby County takeover deal, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

The wait for the prospective new owners, led by Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed, to complete their takeover has been ongoing since a sale agreement was signed back in November.

Yesterday reports indicated the former Sheffield Wednesday advisor Erik Alonso is in advanced talks over a potential takeover of his own, while Sky Sports has indicated that Mel Morris has given Bin Zayed a final deadline to complete his deal.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, it will be resolved next week whether Bin Zayed International can go through with the takeover that they have been linked to for so long.

It seems Morris will have other options if that deal falls through as it is understood at least three parties are waiting in the wings. Those are thought to include Alonso and a US-based party.

We may finally be moving toward a resolution and a change in ownership at Derby, with the timeline provided by Percy indicating that a major decision will be made next week.

1 of 16 Niall Horan? True False

His update has drawn a mixed reaction from Rams fans, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Well there's some hope that there are at least two others interested that we know of. A wasted year. https://t.co/N5LvqE5dc3 — Total Derby County (@totaldcfc) March 10, 2021

Fingers crossed one of those other two are more credible than Alonso and co. https://t.co/CgQLrb6NUx — Richard Cutcher (@RCutcher) March 10, 2021

Early next week. I know we all want to believe it. https://t.co/s3V12LCwgw — Rams Group (@GroupRams) March 10, 2021

Good to have options though 👍🐏 — Derbyrams (@Pat00758889Pat) March 10, 2021

Ridiculous just tell me when it’s done 🤷🏻‍♂️🤔

what a Calamitous takeover this is turning out to be😤 — Carl Porter (@portercarl1) March 10, 2021

Just getting worse and worse — DarthAKD (@Darth_AKD) March 10, 2021

You couldn’t make it up — sean igoe (@hutch172) March 10, 2021