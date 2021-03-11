Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘You couldn’t make it up’, ‘Please’ – Many Derby fans react to update on Bin Zayed International’s prospective takeover

It will reportedly be resolved next week whether Bin Zayed International can complete their Derby County takeover deal, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

The wait for the prospective new owners, led by Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed, to complete their takeover has been ongoing since a sale agreement was signed back in November.

Yesterday reports indicated the former Sheffield Wednesday advisor Erik Alonso is in advanced talks over a potential takeover of his own, while Sky Sports has indicated that Mel Morris has given Bin Zayed a final deadline to complete his deal.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, it will be resolved next week whether Bin Zayed International can go through with the takeover that they have been linked to for so long.

It seems Morris will have other options if that deal falls through as it is understood at least three parties are waiting in the wings. Those are thought to include Alonso and a US-based party.

We may finally be moving toward a resolution and a change in ownership at Derby, with the timeline provided by Percy indicating that a major decision will be made next week.

His update has drawn a mixed reaction from Rams fans, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


