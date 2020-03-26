‘You could have been amazing’ – How West Brom fans reacted to reported Nottingham Forest transfer target’s departure

Nottingham Forest have recently been linked with the signing of Brown Ideye as Sabri Lamouchi seemingly prepares for the 2020/21 campaign.

Reports from Greek media outlet PageView claim that the Reds are “in the running” for the Nigerian, who only has a few months left on his contract at Aris Salonika.

Ideye – who has scored seven goals in 23 games for Aris – has also endured spells with Olympiacos, Tianjin Teda and Malaga, but it’s his time at West Brom he’s mostly known for.

The striker became Albion’s record signing in 2014 when he joined from Dynamo Kiev for £10m, after struggling to make an impact in Ukraine.

Can you get full marks on this West Brom quiz?

1 of 14 What year did Kieran Gibbs join? 2015 2016 2017 2018

Optimism was high after the announcement of Ideye’s arrival, as the Baggies looked to kick on after surviving relegation in 2013/14 – but he was to endure a difficult spell at the Hawthorns.

Ideye scored only seven goals in 31 appearances for West Brom, and after a one year stay in the West Midlands, he would soon join Olympiacos.

Here’s how fans reacted to his departure…

@WBAFCofficial @OfficialIdeye @olympiacos_org sad to see u go. I think u could of been amazing for us. U always gave ur all. Good luck 👊 — Adam Massey (@Masseycho) August 31, 2015

Since leaving Albion, Ideye has enjoyed a bright spell in Greece, and if he joined Forest, he’d be looking to provide cover for Lewis Grabban and challenge him for a place in Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

His record in front of goal isn’t all that inspiring, though, and with Nuno da Costa and Tyler Walker also on the books, whether he is an upgrade on what they currently have or not is a different matter.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Forest discussion going on in the Vital Forest Forum! Click here to get involved!