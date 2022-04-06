“You could go for” – Transfer insider shares thoughts on the immediate future of Nottingham Forest star

Brennan Johnson has set the Championship alight this season with consistently dazzling displays in a Nottingham Forest shirt.

Enjoying a productive loan spell with Lincoln City last season, there was certainly a level of excitement around the young winger’s name, however, he has completely surpassed all expectations.

Netting 13 goals and providing seven assists so far this season, Johnson has been a constant source of chances and positivity at Forest.

The 20-year-old has emerged on the radar of several Premier League clubs throughout the course of the season, with Brentford seeing bids rejected for Johnson’s services.

Speaking to FLW about Johnson’s future and the interest that the young winger is continuing to accumulate, Dean Jones said: “He’ll have to decide what sort of club is the best fit for him, like, yeah, you could go for a club that’s bigger, higher in status, bigger crowd, bigger expectation.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

“Or you could go with a club that’s slowly starting to make their mark on the Premier League.”

The verdict

Surely Johnson will be playing his football in the Premier League next season, whether that will be as a result of a move away from The City Ground, or with the Reds, if they do manage to secure promotion.

Possessing an excellent dribbling ability and the pace to match, Johnson has proven to cause chaos even against the more resilient defences in England’s second-tier.

It will be really interesting to see where Johnson is at next season because it will be no surprise to see more interest surfacing as the summer nears.

Johnson has all the attributes required to shine in the Premier League and would be pushing for a starting spot in a lot of current clubs in England’s top flight.