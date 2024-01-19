Highlights Notts County star Macauley Langstaff is being linked with a £1.5 million move to the Championship after impressing with his goal-scoring abilities in League Two.

Macauley Langstaff had a somewhat unconventional start to his footballing career, rising up the football pyramid after leaving the Middlesbrough academy.

Langstaff worked his way around non-league football, before eventually ending up at Notts County in 2022. The winger turned striker absolutely flew for the Magpies, scoring 42 goals in 47 National League games and helping Notts County back into the Football League via the playoffs.

The forward has taken to League Two with flying colours, scoring 20 goals in 27 league appearances this season for a Notts County side currently in the playoff positions.

Langstaff's League Two stats 2023/24 (Sofascore) Appearances 27 Goals 20 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 117 mins

Notts County's flying form has seen interest from higher up the pyramid, first when Swansea came calling for manager Luke Williams and now as Derby County, Sunderland and Coventry City weigh up potential moves for Langstaff.

According to CoventryLive Langstaff's goalscoring prowess has garnered interest from last season's playoff final runners-up, Coventry City, with HITC revealing Sunderland and Derby County are also interested in the striker.

Whilst the 26-year-old has never played at a higher level than League Two, he has been tipped with a £1.5million move after his 20 goal start to the season.

The valuation may price Derby County out of a deal, however a move to one of the Championship duo could be on the cards as they look to continue their playoff push.

Sunderland have been crying out for a prolific striker all season to take the weight off winger, Jack Clarke and have also been linked with Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore, while Coventry are still searching for a prolific frontman to replace their talisman, Viktor Gyokeres, who they lost in the summer.

Former England midfielder believes Langstaff "is worth having a punt at"

Despite Langstaff's lack of experience above League Two and Non-League level, his goal scoring abilities have been clear to see since he joined the setup at Meadow Lane.

Former Coventry City midfielder Carlton Palmer is confident of the strikers' abilities, following his flying maiden League Two season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former England man said: "Sunderland, Coventry and Derby have joined the race to sign Notts County star, Macauley Langstaff.

"Langstaff has had a phenomenal rise through the leagues, going from the 11th tier to League Two in just a few seasons. The 26-year-old scored 42 goals in 47 games as Notts County returned to the Football League, which is absolutely astounding.

"This season already in League Two he has scored 21 goals in all competions.

"Notts County are reportedly asking for £1.5million and quite right. That might put Derby out of the equation, but a player who scores goals so naturally like Macauley you can easily see step up to the Championship.

"At 26 he's coming into his prime and he's worth having a punt at, given his abilities to score so easily in League Two."

Step too far?

Langstaff has been absolutely unstoppable in front of goal for Notts County in both the National League and League Two and probably deserves the step up.

However, going straight to the Championship after just half of a season in League Two could be too soon for the 26-year-old.

Langstaff would perhaps be better off staying with Notts County and look to take the Magpies up to League Two. Notts County seems to be the right place for Langstaff, scoring more often than at any other time in his career, and he should look to make the step up to League One with his current side.

Gambling on Langstaff succeeding might not be the right choice for interested Championship parties, they may want to look for a more proven Championship goalscorer in their push for promotion.