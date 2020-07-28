Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘You child’, ‘We’ll see who’s laughing’ – These Cardiff City fans are far from impressed with PL striker’s post-match comments

Loads of Cardiff City fans have reacted to a tweet sent by Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie following the Bluebirds’ play-off semi-final first leg defeat to Fulham on Monday night.

Goals from Josh Onomah and Neeskens Kebano gave Scott Parker’s men a 2-0 win ahead of Thursday’s second leg in West London and ex-Swansea City forward and club fan McBurnie was quick to take a sly dig at the Swans’ arch-rivals.

McBurnie netted 26 goals in 62 appearances for the South Wales side before earning a move to Premier League Sheffield United last summer.

Both Swansea and Cardiff are competing in the play-offs, with Steve Cooper’s side picking up an impressive 1-0 win against favourites Brentford on Sunday evening.

McBurnie’s status as a big Swansea fan is well known and was pictured amongst the crowd during the South Wales derby earlier in the campaign.

It is safe to say that his comments were not well received by the Bluebirds faithful…


