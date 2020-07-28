‘You child’, ‘We’ll see who’s laughing’ – These Cardiff City fans are far from impressed with PL striker’s post-match comments

Loads of Cardiff City fans have reacted to a tweet sent by Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie following the Bluebirds’ play-off semi-final first leg defeat to Fulham on Monday night.

Goals from Josh Onomah and Neeskens Kebano gave Scott Parker’s men a 2-0 win ahead of Thursday’s second leg in West London and ex-Swansea City forward and club fan McBurnie was quick to take a sly dig at the Swans’ arch-rivals.

Decent result for cardiff tonight — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) July 27, 2020

McBurnie netted 26 goals in 62 appearances for the South Wales side before earning a move to Premier League Sheffield United last summer.

Both Swansea and Cardiff are competing in the play-offs, with Steve Cooper’s side picking up an impressive 1-0 win against favourites Brentford on Sunday evening.

McBurnie’s status as a big Swansea fan is well known and was pictured amongst the crowd during the South Wales derby earlier in the campaign.

It is safe to say that his comments were not well received by the Bluebirds faithful…

😂 wouldn’t say that Oli when u lose to Brentford on Wednesday we will see who’s laughing — Ethan (@ethan_Packard15) July 27, 2020

Any proper Swansea fan wouldn't of gone to another club…….just a part timer looking for reactions.well done you've done well with your stone Island jacket — Craig Dobbs (@bluebirddobbs) July 27, 2020

@emmasme12 what a tool 🙄 maybe he should concentrate on scoring goals for his club than getting excited over an ex-club’s rival team. Wow. — Jess Davies (@Jessica_davies2) July 28, 2020

Dont act like the big man you got 6 goals this season😂😂😂😂 — Zac (@ZacJokarzadeh) July 27, 2020

Oh dear , hope your manager is reading your tweets you child. — Malky (@malkycf38) July 27, 2020

Surprised you got time for social media lad, get yourself on that training pitch, you need to start scoring more or you’ll end up at Wycombe big man https://t.co/IcQh231gJ3 — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞 (𝖡𝖺𝗋𝗆𝗒𝖡𝗅𝗎𝖾𝖻𝗂𝗋𝖽) (@BarmyBluebird94) July 28, 2020