“You can’t really beat the feeling” – Burnley loanee assesses time at Sheffield Wednesday so far

Appearing 32 times in the league so far this season, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been an integral part of Sheffield Wednesday’s push for the play-offs.

The Burnley loanee has kept 12 clean sheets for the Owls this season, conceding just 37 goals in that time.

The League One outfit had to work hard to secure the signing of the 25-year-old in the summer, with the Clarets initially searching for a Championship destination to further his progression.

However, the Owls continued to show interest and eventually confirmed an agreement with the Lancashire outfit, with Peacock-Farrell proving to be a strong addition.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star about his loan spell with the Yorkshire club so far, the shot-stopper said: “I feel like I’ve improved massively.

“All football players want to be playing week in, week out. You can’t really beat the feeling of being number one and helping your team every single week or twice a week.

“It’s a great feeling to be a part of it.”

The verdict

With a goalkeeper ranking high on the priority list in the summer, the Owls certainly found an excellent shot-stopper in Peacock-Farrell.

Not only has he accumulated lots of appearances for Northern Ireland on the international stage, but he also enjoyed a season at Leeds United, where he saw regular game time in the Championship.

However, he has never gone a full season as the main man, with this season being an excellent learning curve, whilst it will have also been a great confidence builder so far.

Peacock-Farrell still has a big part to play in this season, with the Owls continuing to chase down a play-off spot, which could prove to be another excellent learning opportunity.