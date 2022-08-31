“You can’t ignore the amount of experience he has” – Stoke City fan pundit reacts to Newcastle United transfer links

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City made many new signings this summer as Michael O’Neill tried to rebuild his side with the hope that they could push further up the league this season.

However, after a poor start to the season, O’Neill was dismissed from his duties and Alex Neil has come into the club to take things forward.

With two days of the transfer window remaining, Neil will be looking at where he can add to his new side in the hope that he can bring success to the Potters.

Journalist Alan Nixon recently reported that the club were interested in recruiting defender Federico Fernandez from Newcastle United so we asked FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley for his thoughts on this potential signing: “Stoke have been looking for a left-sided centre-half and with the amount of games he’s played in the Premier League for Newcastle, he definitely comes under the experienced category of which we already have a couple at Stoke.

“I wonder if Alex Neil might look at the options we already have and, depending on the system he chooses to use, decides that’s enough and he might choose to use resources in other areas.

“But you can’t ignore the amount of experience he has, if he doesn’t fancy one of the centre-backs that’s already here, he may well swoop for this.

“But I imagine that his resource will go towards the midfield or wide defenders instead.”

The Verdict:

This would certainly be a solid signing for Stoke this summer especially as Harry Souttar is injured and set to be out for a while longer. It’s an area where the Potters could use some strengthening and Fernandez could provide that.

Furthermore, he is an experienced player having played regularly under both Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce in the Premier League with Newcastle United so he could bring leadership both and off the pitch for Stoke which, at the moment, it looks as to be something they could use.

That being said, with Alex Neil having now come into the club you would imagine he will be weighing this one up for himself and deciding what kind of system he wishes to play with this team and whether Fernandez would fit into that for him.

Given this could be a loan move though makes it fairly risk free for the club and therefore, it could be a bit of business worth doing for the Potters but they still have time to decide with a lack of competition from elsewhere for this one.