“You can’t have a manager who is always looking for something better” – QPR icon issues verdict on Michael Beale exit to Rangers

It seems as though everyone has had an opinion on Michael Beale’s switch from QPR to Rangers this week, and now it’s the turn of Hoops icon Kevin Gallen, who believes that the club’s players will be extremely disappointed in his exit.

Beale exited Loftus Road after less than six months in charge following an approach from the Gers, who he was an assistant at between 2018 and 2021 and won the Scottish Premiership in his final year as Steven Gerrard’s right-hand man.

He followed Gerrard to Aston Villa a year ago but took on his first job as a number one with the R’s back in the summer, and going into the break for the FIFA World Cup he had them just outside the Championship play-off spots – just weeks prior they were at the summit of the table before a run of four defeats in five matches.

Having already turned down an approach from Wolves in October, Beale this time took up the offer from Rangers, despite pledging his loyalty to QPR a number of weeks ago – some have criticised his move to attend a Gers match back in late October when previous boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was still in position at Ibrox despite insisting his appearance was not for that reason.

Gallen, who played 365 times in league action for the R’s across two separate stints, scoring 90 times, has expressed his disappointment for the club’s players who bought into Beale’s plans, but ultimately believed after the events that transpired it was the right thing for the 42-year-old to leave.

“Young players have come to the club – I’d say Tim Iroegbunam because of his connections at Aston Villa, maybe Laird came to the club because Mick Beale sold him a story,” Gallen told the West London Sport podcast.

“The players that have come in in the summer have been sold a story that they’re building a project and we’re trying to get promotion.

“I feel sorry for them. They’ll probably feel let down. The disappointing thing for me is they’ll have a new manager coming in now and everyone starts again.

“But if you’ve got a manager who keeps having his head turned, I think it’s best he leaves.

“If you don’t want to be here, if you don’t want to be at QPR, go and get someone that wants to be at QPR, move on and move forward stronger.

“You can’t have a manager who is always looking for something better.”

The Verdict

With the circus that surrounded Beale in his final week at the club, QPR may be glad to see the back of him.

Results coincidentally nose-dived around the time he made a visit to watch his new club play north of the border against Aberdeen, and whilst some injuries may have been a factor for that, the distraction in Beale’s head may not have helped either.

Now, the R’s can move on and try to find Beale’s replacement – with the squad they have someone should be able to come in and work in the exact same way that he did to try and get results.

The hierarchy must not take too long to make their decision however, as they are just 10 days away from returning to action in the Championship and it’s important for the right individual to be in place as soon as possible.