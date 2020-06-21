‘You can’t do that at any level’ – Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United’s defeat to Cardiff

Noel Whelan has stated that Leeds United’s mistakes in the 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City were unacceptable at any level.

The Whites fell to a loss in their first match back since the suspension of the season, and it was a defeat that saw a number of key first-team players make mistakes in the build-up to the Bluebirds’ goals.

One of the mistakes came through the normally reliable central-midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who gave the ball away in his own-half leaving Junior Hoilett to run forward and smash an effort into the top corner.

The result means that Leeds stay just seven points clear of next week’s opponents Fulham, and the Whites will be hoping that they can earn enough points between now and the end of the campaign in order to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Whelan said:

“Not the result we were hoping for. It was a great opportunity. You look at the goals conceded, the mistakes we made and you can’t do that at any level. It looks like we didn’t believe we were going to score and we didn’t believe we were going to score.”

The Verdict

It was an interesting game, and one where the result surprised many after Leeds had dominated for much of the opening half hour.

However, it showed how costly key moments in the game can be, and mistakes as well as missed opportunities came to fruition throughout and it will give Marcelo Bielsa a number of things to think about ahead of next week’s key clash.

Whelan is spot on when he states that you can’t make the mistakes that Leeds did at any level, and that is something they’ll have to work on if they want to keep their place in the automatic promotion spots.