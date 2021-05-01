‘You can understand their thinking’ – Sunderland eyeing up 12-goal attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Sunderland are among a host of clubs interested in signing Crewe Alexandra forward Owen Dale, as per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions this season, with 11 of those goals coming in League One.

The versatile attacker has scored three goals in three games, including a brace in a 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic in midweek.

According to Football Insider, though, Sunderland, Ipswich, Blackburn and Preston are all interested in signing Dale this summer.

Here, we discuss Sunderland’s reported interest in the player…

Chris Gallagher

I think Sunderland should be aiming higher than Dale.

That’s not to say that the Crewe forward isn’t a good player, because he is clearly talented and at 22 he has the potential to improve. However, he has only really had one decent season in his career, and Sunderland should be identifying players they think could play in the Championship.

Bringing in new attacking players is going to be a priority for Lee Johnson in the summer, but they should be able to find more proven players.

For Dale, he may be best served having another year at Crewe, to keep developing and then seek a bigger move in 12 months time.

Jacob Potter

You can understand their thinking with this one.

It remains to be seen as to whether Aiden McGeady will extend his stay with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light beyond this summer, so it’s good to see the club looking at alternative options.

Dale has shown that he’s got an eye for goal at League One level, and could be worth the punt for Lee Johnson’s side, even if they are to win promotion into the Championship this term.

He’s still only 22, and has got his best years ahead of him, so I think it’d be a shrewd addition to the Sunderland team.

Phil Spencer

This would be a great move for Sunderland.

The Black Cats are going to be looking for a right winger this summer and so a move for Owen Dale seems like a good choice.

To score 12 goals for a struggling Crewe team is no small achievement and that’s why Lee Johnson’s side will be keen on a move.

Should Sunderland get promoted then they may look to aim a little bit higher, but if they’re in League One again next term then he’d be a great shout.