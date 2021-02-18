‘You can understand the fury’ – Sheffield Wednesday player edges closer to exit door: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw has reportedly agreed a pre-contract deal with Scottish giants Celtic according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

Shaw is out-of-contract with Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it seems as though he’s made a good impression with Neil Lennon’s side.

The 19-year-old has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday this season, although they’ve struggled in the second-tier this term, with Neil Thompson’s men sat 22nd in the Championship table.

He has come through the club’s academy system, but is set for a move to a Celtic side that will be eager to hit the ground running in next year’s campaign.

The Bhoys are likely to finish second in the Scottish Premiership this season, with rivals Rangers currently sat 18 points clear of Lennon’s team.

But how big of a blow for Sheffield Wednesday is the news that Shaw is set to leave Hillsborough at the end of the season.

We discuss….

George Harbey:

It’s a blow and it will be interesting to see the knock-on effects of this.

Shaw has been one of few bright sparks for Wednesday this season and he has produced a number of good performances from midfield.

He’s only young, too, so regardless of what division the Owls are in next season, they would have loved to have seen Shaw develop and become a key player for them in years to come.

But you can’t blame him for wanting to join a big club like Celtic, who play in Europe nearly every year and will get back to winning trophies in the near future.

It is important that his head doesn’t drop now, though, and he cannot afford to take his eyes off the ball at Hillsborough just because he has now sealed a move to Glasgow.

Ned Holmes:

This is a huge blow for the Owls and another example of the poor management of the club.

You feel Wednesday could have sorted out Shaw’s contract last year and avoided this situation completely but as it is they’re losing one of their brightest prospects and for minimal compensation.

Reports seem to suggest the Owls are set to receive somewhere between £300,000 and £600,000, which is next to nothing for a 19-year-old of Shaw’s quality.

He’d really started to show just what an exciting player he was this season and supporters were loving having an academy product developing in front of their eyes.

You can understand the fury among Wednesday fans that his future is now set to play out elsewhere.

Jake Sanders:

Having made great strikes in the first-team at Hillsborough, this is a huge blow for Sheffield Wednesday.

Shaw is one of the most promising youngsters the Owls have had for many years, so to lose him at this stage of his career would be really frustrating.

But with Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship status hanging in the balance, and Celtic offering European football in the Europa League next season, you can hardly blame Shaw for opting for a move to the Scottish Premiership.

Having said that, his imminent departure doesn’t make it any less painful from a Wednesday perspective.