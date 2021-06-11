‘You can understand Spurs’ thinking with this one’ – Tottenham eye Sheffield United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is subject of interest from managerless Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mail.

With 34-year-old veterans Hugo Lloris and Joe Hart set to leave next summer unless they sign new deals, Spurs are in desperate need of signing a goalkeeper or two for the long-term – and they have seemingly identified the Sheffield United stopper as one of their targets.

However, Ramsdale has ‘no desire to move on’ as things stand after only joining from AFC Bournemouth ten months ago and Tottenham may have to stump up a substantial fee for the 23-year-old, potentially more than Sheffield United did last season when they forked out £18.5m.

Interest from a club like Tottenham may turn Ramsdale’s head though – and could decide to move on if the opportunity arises to boost his chances of being called up to the England squad in the future. With Nick Pope out injured, the Blades keeper is on standby behind Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone.

But at a domestic level, what can Ramsdale bring to North London? Is he good enough to start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We take a look at what some of our writers think about this potential deal.

Jacob Potter:

You can understand Spurs’ thinking with this one.

They’ve recently announced that Paulo Gazzaniga has left the club when his contract reached a conclusion this summer, so they’re going to need a backup option to challenge Hugo Lloris for his starting spot moving forwards.

Ramsdale could prove to be the ideal goalkeeper to do just that as well, with the shot-stopper impressing at times during this year’s campaign, despite Sheffield United being relegated into the Championship.

At the age of 23 he’s still got his best years ahead of him, and I certainly feel as though he’s more than capable of challenging Lloris for his starting spot in the future.

If he can continue to impress, then we could see him forcing his way into the starting XI, with Lloris heading towards the later stages of his playing career at the top level.

Alfie Burns:

It’s hard to imagine that Ramsdale is going to budge Hugo Lloris out of the starting line-up at Tottenham, but he’d be decent competition for him should he arrive in North London.

Ramsdale struggled for a little bit of consistency at Sheffield United, but he improved as the season went on and he ended up in the England squad. That doesn’t happen unless you are a decent goalkeeper, so Spurs would obviously benefit from him coming in.

What I’d question is whether or not Ramsdale can afford to go to Spurs and sit on the bench.

He should be playing football regularly, even if that isn’t at one of the Premier League’s elite clubs. The worst case scenario is that he stays with Sheffield United and plays there. You can’t put a price on that playing time.

So, for me, unless there’s an unexpected move on the horizon for Lloris, I just don’t see how either fit into the other’s plans.