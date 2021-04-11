‘You can triple that’ – Many QPR fans react to suggested fee for West Ham target

West Ham United are reportedly preparing to move for £6 million-rated QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng in the summer, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the west London club.

The 26-year-old has emerged as the R’s first-choice shot-stopper this term and it appears his performances have impressed beyond just those at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Sun has reported that the Hammers aim to swoop for Dieng to add competition for Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks.

It is understood that as his current contract runs until 2024, it could cost around £6 million to prize him away from the Championship club in the summer.

Dieng joined the R’s in August 2016 but much of his time on the club’s books has been spent out on loan elsewhere.

This term he’s finally got his chance, however, and the 26-year-old has grabbed hold of it with both hands – playing in 37 of the R’s last 38 Championship games and keeping 10 clean sheets.

West Ham are no strangers to raiding the second tier for talent and it seems they’re preparing to do the same again this summer.

The Hammers reported interest has caught the attention of QPR supporters, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts – with particular focus on the fee.

Read their reaction here:

Seen a few stories regarding Dieng linked to West Ham for £6m. Needs to be at least double that in today's climate. Plus a massive sell on clause. He's going to the top #qpr — Brad woodbridge (@bwoodbridge33) April 11, 2021

£ 20-25 million — Олег (@u8vSq5q70Y4Ridh) April 11, 2021

50million — Jack Gamblin (@jackqpr02) April 11, 2021

Don’t think we should be letting him go for less than £12m — Jake Spencer (@JakeOSpencer) April 11, 2021

Realistically if we get between 8-10 for him that would be fantastic business. — rob (@robbo159) April 11, 2021

6 million, nah you need at least 15-20million for Dieng. — Conor Wells (@CW_Wells123) April 11, 2021

You can triple that fee — Rob Lowe – not that one (@QPRobbie) April 11, 2021

6 million,no thank’s we’ll just keep him…..🤣🤣🤣 — Christian Harber (@QPR1980) April 11, 2021

4 year deal with us. Start the bidding at 20 mill. — d m (@kingscrossexile) April 11, 2021