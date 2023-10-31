Highlights Derby County's recent defeat to Stevenage has increased the pressure on manager Paul Warne to get results and turn the team's fortunes around.

The club's inconsistent results this season have led to fan discontent and the belief that the squad should be performing better and challenging for promotion.

Warne's experience in gaining promotion with Rotherham United in the past is seen as a potential advantage, but he must deliver positive results in the coming weeks to secure his position with the club.

Derby County suffered yet another disappointing defeat last weekend away to Stevenage.

The Rams were tipped by many as one of the favourites for automatic promotion prior to the campaign getting underway.

The Derbyshire outfit narrowly missed out on a play-off place, and have the resources to compete at the top of the division as one of its biggest clubs.

However, Paul Warne is increasingly under pressure to get results as Derby slip down the League One table.

They are now ninth in the standings after 14 games, with the gap to second place Oxford United up to six points, while Portsmouth run away with things out in front.

Is Paul Warne feeling the pressure at Derby County?

Carlton Palmer expressed his concern for Warne’s future as Derby boss following the 3-1 loss to promotion rivals Stevenage.

He believes this weekend’s clash with Northampton is a must-win game in order to ease the pressure on his position at Pride Park.

“Two defeats in his last three games, not the start Derby County and Paul Warne were hoping for at the start of the season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They are eight points off Oxford United, who are in second place in the league and in an automatic promotion place, and five points off a play-off spot.

“By the interview Paul gave after the defeat to Stevenage, you can tell the pressure is definitely mounting on him.

“Derby were tipped at the start of the season for automatic promotion, and rightly so.

“That in itself brings pressure.

“Derby are home to Northampton in their next home game and Paul could definitely do with a win to ease the pressure.”

Derby finished seventh in the table last season, missing out on a play-off place on the final day.

The Rams will be aiming for at least a top six finish this year, with Warne having been entrusted with the task of bringing the club back to the second division.

The 50-year-old has been in charge for just over a year, so the pressure will be on to deliver results this season.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest: Who has the cheaper home shirt?

But results have been far too inconsistent so far this campaign, which is leading to greater fan discontent as the weeks go by.

A failure to turn things around in the coming weeks will just pile on the pressure for Warne as he fights to keep his position with the club.

Next up for Derby is the visit of Northampton Town to Pride Park on Tuesday night.

Can Derby County earn promotion under Paul Warne?

Warne knows what it takes to gain promotion to the Championship having done so with Rotherham United in the past.

Derby now have the resources to be fighting at the top of the League One table, and their squad is good enough to be in the top three or four.

Results have been quite disappointing and cannot continue in this vein.

A failure to win their next few games could spell the end of Warne’s time with the club, as patience will only wear so thin.

Northampton are 20th in the table going into tomorrow night’s game.