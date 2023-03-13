“You can see why with a performance like that” – Ex-England international issues exciting prediction on Bristol City talent

Bristol City recorded another Championship victory on Saturday afternoon when they beat Blackpool 2-0, and to the surprise of nobody there was a certain teenager at the centre of it all.

The Robins stretched their run of results to just one defeat in their last 12 league matches after Andi Weimann broke the deadlock in the second half before Alex Scott secured the three points with a composed finish beyond Chris Maxwell.

Surprisingly, it was the first goal of the season for a player who has gone from strength to strength during the 2022-23 campaign and has showed why Premier League clubs are chasing his services.

19-year-old Scott has been more of a creator than a scorer for City since his emergence into the first-team last season, with just five Championship goals and seven assists in his 76 outings.

He remained at Ashton Gate beyond the January transfer window despite interest from Wolves, but they are one of the clubs that are plotting a £20 million move for him this summer, and there is also admiring eyes from West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle too.

Former England international Paul Robinson watched on as Scott starred yet again in league action this past weekend, and he believes that he is now ready for immediate Premier League minutes at whichever club he lands at.

“There are figures of £20-30m that have been bandied about. West Ham and Wolves are two clubs that have been touted with him and you can see why with a performance like that today,” Robinson told Sky Sports – via BristolWorld.

“He’s two years in to a four-year deal, there’s going to be coming a time where he’s either going to have to go in to contract negotiations or Bristol City are going to have to cash in on him.

“A player like that though at 19-years-old, you look at other players that have gone in to the Premiership and where they have gone and they lack game time.

“Djed Spence is the perfect example at Tottenham, he’s gone in to the Premier League and hardly got game time.

“If there is a structure around him, he’s got good people around him, he could be loaned back where he’s sold for big money now, gets a good wage, a good contract and potential at a top Premier League club to then be loaned back to Bristol City or another Championship club to continue his development.

“You look at him today, he’s ready, he’s more than ready.”

The Verdict

Scott is perhaps the most hyped Championship player around right now, with his showing against Man City in the FA Cup shining more lights on him than ever recently.

It’s almost akin to when Ryan Sessegnon was storming the league as a teenager as well for Fulham, but there will probably be more of a bidding war this summer for Scott.

Bristol City probably aren’t in any real rush to sell, but if a certain bid comes in from a top flight club then it’s going to be hard to say no to.

And you’d be hard-pressed to argue that Scott isn’t ready for the Premier League based on recent displays – Bristol City fans should surely now make the most of watching him in the flesh as they can.