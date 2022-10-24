“You can see why” – Watford linked with Championship transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have been linked with Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.

The 25-year-old is in hot form right now and helped the Championship side beat Lancashire rivals Preston North End on the weekend.

That hasn’t gone unnoticed and, according to The Sun, Watford are one of a host of clubs that have scouted him recently.

But would he be a good signing for the Hornets? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Jerry Yates has started the season very well and so you can see why clubs, including Watford, are eyeing the forward.

In recent weeks in particular he has bagged six goals, including two against the Hornets.

Watford have Keinan Davis leading the line at present and doing a brilliant job, which would mean Yates would likely have to make do with a bench role for now if he wanted to play through the centre of the attack.

However, if played on the left, perhaps Yates would fancy his chances of regular football.

Ken Sema is a good Championship player, but lacks the goalscoring Yates appears to have found this season, which could work in his favour.

Sema’s contract also expires next summer, which could see him potentially moved on in January for cash if a new deal cannot be reached.

I do think this would be an interesting move were it to happen, and it would be good to see how Yates got on in a side that is challenging in and around the top six.

Ned Holmes

I can see why Watford are scouting him but I have my reservations.

First of all, Slaven Bilic has got a host of forward options available to him – with João Pedro and Ismaïla Sarr still at the club and Rey Manaj, Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Keinan Davis among the players to arrive in the summer.

If the Hornets do not get promoted this term, then a move for him next summer could make sense but if they’re preparing for life in the Premier League at that point it would be a signing to avoid in my eyes.

There’s plenty to like about Yates but I’m not sure he gets into their current side, with the likes of Davis and Pedro available, and would have even less chance if they’re a top flight club in 2022/23.

If they’re not, then he could make an interesting addition – particularly given we might see a number of Premier League quality players depart in that eventuality.

Adam Jones

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Slaven Bilic operate with one up top in the long term, so there may not be space for Jerry Yates to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Vicarage Road.

Vakoun Bayo, Keinan Davis and Rey Manaj are all options for the Croatian when all are fit, with Joao Pedro also able to operate as a striker if needed too.

If anything, their defence may be the area that needs a shake-up in January despite the amount of depth they currently have in that area.

However, they may also benefit from bringing in a wide player and this is where Yates could come in handy – because he’s operated out wide for Blackpool several times and has been an asset in that position.

With Yates on the left, Ismaila Sarr on the right, Pedro in the ten position and Davis up top, that could be the dream quartet.

Davis’ injury record isn’t the prettiest either, so that could give Yates a chance to shine in a more central role.