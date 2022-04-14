“You can see why he’s a wanted man” – Rangers join transfer race for Sunderland player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers have joined Norwich City and Swansea City in the race for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to the Northern Echo.

The 25-year-old is the joint-top scorer in League One with 22 goals and looks set to be central to the Black Cats’ hopes of going up this season.

Beyond that his future is unclear as he’s set to enter the final year of his contract.

But would he be a good signing for Rangers? And is he ready for the step up?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Billy Mulley

Ross Stewart has stepped up to the void that Charlie Wyke left at Sunderland brilliantly, proving to be a top forward in League One.

Proving to be an important source of goals, as well as creating chances for his teammates, his physicality and ability to link the play is what has caught the attention of the interested parties at present.

Spending the vast majority of his career thus far north of the border, it is likely that will bode well for him if he is to return to Scotland, albeit, with a completely different challenge in front of him

Rangers would be an excellent destination for the Scotsman, with the creativity around him, combined with the front-footed nature of the Scottish giants would benefit the way he operates.

He is undoubtedly ready for a challenge like this, or one higher up in the pyramid in the English football system.

However, promotion to the Championship could be achieved by Sunderland in what remains of the 21/22 campaign, something that would work in the Black Cats’ favour in regard to keeping him.

Carla Devine

Ross Stewart has had a brilliant season for Sunderland this year scoring 22 goals in 41 league appearances making him the league’s joint top goalscorer.

You can see why he’s a wanted man and why Rangers have decided to set their sights on the 25-year-old as well. He would definitely be adding the goals in Scotland and that’s what they want.

I think he will be ready for the step up. Although he has played in Scotland before with the likes of St Mirren and Ross County, a move to Rangers would be a bit more of a step up from his experience there.

Although it may take him a little bit of time to adjust, with such a high tally of goals even if he scored a few less in his first season he’d still be providing Rangers with a lot.

There’s no doubt once he found his feet, he’d quickly settle into the Scottish league again.

Declan Harte

Ross Stewart would be a good signing for Rangers and is definitely capable of making the step up to the Scottish top flight.

Stewart’s previous time in Scotland with Ross County didn’t quite set the world on fire, but he has come on leaps and bounds in the last 12 months with the Black Cats.

The forward has scored 22-goals for Sunderland in League One this season and has shown a ruthlessness in front of goal that should translate well to Rangers.

The big tests will come in Rangers’ European ties and the Old Firm games, but Stewart has shown he can handle the big occasions for the Black Cats.

It would come as a big loss to Sunderland to lose the 25-year old, but this would be the right next step for Stewart to take in his career.