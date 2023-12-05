Highlights Middlesbrough is targeting Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell for a January transfer to strengthen their defense.

Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for out of favour Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell.

According to The Sun, Michael Carrick has set his sights on the 21-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Boro are in need of defensive reinforcement in the winter window given the number of injuries they have suffered in that area of the team.

Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith are both out with long-term issues, and Dael Fry is also currently out of action with a fitness problem.

Would Charlie Cresswell be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Cresswell spent last season out on loan with Millwall, where he made 28 appearances in the Championship as the Lions finished eighth in the table.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the defender would be a good addition to the Teesside outfit…

Declan Harte

There is no doubt that Middlesbrough needs to sign at least one, if not two, new defenders in January such is the extent of their current injury issues.

Cresswell has Championship experience, but is also still young enough that he is yet to live up to his full potential.

Carrick has worked well with younger players so perhaps this could be a good opportunity for Cresswell to show Leeds what he’s capable of.

The defender performed well at times for Millwall, but he was ultimately unable to maintain his place in Gary Rowett’s first team plans during his loan spell at the Den.

It is likely that Leeds will be open to sanctioning a loan in January given how little game time the centre back has received at Elland Road under Daniel Farke.

A move to the Riverside does risk strengthening a promotion rival, especially with Sam Greenwood already in Carrick’s team, but it might be for the best in the long-run for the player’s career and development.

Middlesbrough will be keen to get the deal over the line given how thin their squad is, but he also has the potential to make a real impact at the Riverside, so this is quite an interesting potential arrival.

Alfie Burns

Middlesbrough wanting Cresswell and Leeds sanctioning another exit to the Riverside Stadium are two completely different things.

Cresswell is a good young prospect and you can see why Boro would want him. He really fits the profile of player that Carrick wants in his squad and, with all the injuries at the Riverside right now, new defenders are desperately needed in 2024 - Paddy McNair the latest to pull up with an issue at Leeds on Saturday.

Whilst Cresswell isn't getting a look in at Leeds right now, and does really need to be playing more regularly, Leeds surely can't be considering sending him to Boro. Despite an 11-point gap in the Championship table right now, they are promotion rivals and could quite easily end up facing each other in the play-offs later in the season. Leeds moving on such a highly-rated talent across the division wouldn't go down well, even after Sam Greenwood's move in the same direction.

Leeds have Liam Cooper, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk ahead of Cresswell in the pecking order, but it's only one injury or suspension that brings him into the fold. Can Daniel Farke really afford to go with just three recognised centre-backs as he chases promotion? You suspect not.

In saying that, it's obvious a loan would be beneficial for Cresswell and, at Boro, he would probably progress at a rate that would be great for the player's career. The issue is striking any sort of agreement where everyone wins just isn't going to happen whilst Leeds and Boro are rubbing shoulders in the Championship.