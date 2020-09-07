‘You can see the thinking behind this’ – Nottingham Forest eye transfer for 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, as per Goal.

The 23-year-old centre-back is wanted by a host of Championship sides including Bristol City, Swansea and Millwall, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp open to offloading the player either on loan or on a permanent basis.

So, what do you make of this transfer rumour from a Forest perspective? Is he needed? Would he be a good addition?

The team here at FLW discuss…..

George Harbey

You can see the thinking behind this potential incoming.

Phillips looks to be a talented, ball-playing defender who has all the attributes to thrive in Sabri Lamouchi’s system, and he needs regular game time under his belt given that he’s not going to break into Jurgen Klopp’s side anytime soon.

Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo should start every game for Forest this season if they are fit and available, and the Reds have also brought in Tyler Blackett on a free transfer from Reading, so he will be looking to break into the team and provide real competition this season.

Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele are out of favour whilst Michael Dawson is approaching the latter stages of his career, so you do feel that younger options are needed. Would it make sense to bring Phillips in on loan, though, when regular game time is by no means guaranteed?

If they can get a permanent deal for him, then it’s surely worth a punt.

Ned Holmes

This could be an excellent signing for Forest, particularly if they’re concerned about the future of Joe Worrall.

There’s been a fair bit of Premier League interest and the Reds will want to have a contingency plan in place.

Signing Phillips, whether on loan or permanently, looks as though it would be an excellent bit of business.

He’s been training in pre-season with Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League champions and showed just what an exciting prospect he is while on loan at Stuttgart last season.

With or without Worrall’s exit, Phillips would improve Lamouchi’s squad and for that reason they should try and get this one done.

George Dagless

Well they do have a fair few defenders at the club already but I think it’s fair to say that Phillips could well be better than some of them at least.

He’s a good player, he’s just at a club where only the exceptional are going to get a look-in in terms of the first team right now.

That said, a move away would be ideal for him this summer window and there aren’t many bigger clubs in the Championship than Forest right now.

Sabri Lamouchi obviously knows how to help players defensively, too, as they were sound at times last season and so I think he’d learn a fair bit, which is what he needs to do right now.