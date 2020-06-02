‘You can see the logic’ – Reading plotting transfer swoop for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading are believed to be making a move for former defender Rob Dickie, according to a report from The Mirror.

The report claims that Fulham and Middlesbrough are also interested in signing the Oxford United defender, who has been hugely impressive with the League One side this term.

Dickie has made 46 appearances in all competitions for the U’s as they edge closer to promotion into the Championship.

The 24-year-old came through Reading’s academy ranks, but left the club in search of first-team football in January 2018, where he signed for Oxford United.

Reading have shown much-needed improvement in the second-half of this year’s campaign, and are currently sat 14th in the second tier standings with nine matches remaining in the 2019/20 season.

It could be an interesting summer ahead for the Royals, as Mark Bowen looks to make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of next year’s campaign.

But would Dickie be a good signing for Reading if they were to make a move for him once again in the summer transfer window?

We discuss…

Alfie Burns:

Dickie has improved and you can certainly see why he is on the radar of Reading after the campaign he has had.

At Reading, you see a squad that’s solid, but it needs more if it is to start taking the next steps in the Championship and Dickie could prove to be a positive addition if he continues to improve.

Additionally, you can’t underestimate the fact that Dickie has a point to prove at the Madejski Stadium and he’s going to want to underline his improvement by stepping into the side and doing well.

That added connection might push all parties to get this one done.

Sam Rourke:

There is no denying that Dickie has been superb for Oxford United this season, and has been one of their standout stars.

You can see why a plethora of clubs are weighing up moves for the 24-year-old, and I can see why the Royals are eyeing a reunion.

Dickie is certainly a much more well rounded, experienced player since his departure from the Madejski, and with the player recently claiming he has ‘unfinished business’ at Reading, it suggests he has the hunger to come back and show the club what they have been missing.

With Michael Morrison reaching the latter stages of his career, and with Liam Moore not guaranteed to be a Reading player next season, you can see the logic in a potential move for Dickie, whom still has plenty of time to develop and mature as a defender.

George Harbey:

I think Dickie would be a really good signing for Reading, and he is a player that the club will obviously know well.

He has established himself as one of the best defenders in League One this season. He is a threat in the air, he organises the back line really well and he is comfortable at playing the ball out from the back which would suit the Royals’ style of play.

All of those attributes make him a potentially ideal signing for Reading, who will be hoping to cling onto Liam Moore this summer, and will be crying out for a leader in defence if not.

Oxford will be desperate to keep hold of Dickie beyond this summer, but if a big club like Reading comes knocking, then it will be hard of them to do so.