‘You can see the logic’ – Blackburn Rovers eyeing up move for former Man United man: The verdict

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly keen on signing goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara on a free transfer, as per reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Tony Mowbray is likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with current first-choice Christian Walton set to return to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season.

One player they are said to be keen on is Kieran O’Hara, who has recently been released by Premier League giants Manchester United.

The 24-year-old never made a senior appearance for United, but has spent time on loan in League One and League Two with Macclesfield Town, Morecambe and Burton Albion.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential signing…

George Harbey

Having watched him on a number of occasions, you can tell that O’Hara is a really talented shot-stopper who is fully deserving of a chance to impress in the Championship.

He deserves credit for the way he’s left United on loan in the past in order to get invaluable first-team experience, and he’s made huge strides of improvement since playing for the likes of Stockport and Morecambe.

After impressing in League One, O’Hara will now have his sights set on a move to the Championship, which is the next step on his career ladder.

I feel that it would be a bit risky to install him as first-choice goalkeeper, though. They do need to strengthen their options in-between the sticks, but he hasn’t had any experience of playing in the Championship before.

An experienced head is needed for definite, but you can see the logic in potentially signing O’Hara.

Jacob Potter

He could be a useful option to have in the Blackburn squad.

Rovers are going to need to add a goalkeeper to their squad in the near future, with Christian Walton’s loan spell at Ewood Park set to reach a conclusion at the end of the season.

O’Hara still has age on his side, and now could be the right time for him to be given an opportunity by a Championship club, after catching the eye with some impressive performances with Burton Albion on loan in the 2019/20 campaign.

It would be a smart bit of business for Tony Mowbray’s side if they landed his signature.

Sam Rourke

This makes sense.

Rovers are going to need to invest in a new goalkeeper once Christian Walton returns to Brighton from his loan spell at Ewood Park.

With O’Hara being released by Man United, it could prove a shrewd move by Tony Mowbray to pick him up on a free transfer.

The goalkeeper has enjoyed a strong season on loan at Burton Albion and will be keen to find himself a new permanent home, with him being shipped out on loan pretty much every season for the last few years.

At the age of 24, O’Hara still has plenty of room to develop and mature as a player and Ewood Park could be a perfect place for him to do just that, with him likely to be afforded frequent minutes in the Championship.

Of course, this potential deal would depend on what league Blackburn find themselves in next season with a play-off push still very much on the cards for Mowbray’s men.

Ned Holmes

I really like this move from Blackburn.

They need to sign at least one goalkeeper this summer after David Raya’s exit last year and with Christian Walton set to return to parent club Brighton.

Having come through the Manchester United academy, O’Hara has excellent pedigree and at just 24, he could be a long-term solution for Rovers.

He has senior experience under his belt, having spent this season at Burton Albion, so you feel he could be ready to make the step up to the Championship.

It looks like getting value for money could be more important than ever this summer and by bringing the 24-year-old in on a free transfer they could be getting just that.