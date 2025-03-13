This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

When current Stockport County owner Mark Stott said in his first interview with the club upon his 2020 purchase, "Championship in seven years is our plan," plenty of eyebrows were rightfully raised, with the club sitting in the National League at the time.

However, five years after the takeover, the Hatters could be in place to complete the planned three promotions across seven years with seasons to spare.

Stockport County positions since Mark Stott took over in January 2020, excluding 2024/25 2019/20 (National League) 8th 2020/21 (National League) 3rd (P/O Semi-final defeat) 2021/22 (National League) 1st (Promoted) 2022/23 (League Two) 4th (P/O Final defeat) 2023/24 (League Two) 1st (Promoted)

Most of the plaudits, therefore, have to be lauded towards Stott, with the 53-year-old Stockport native doing his best to ensure that his side is best placed to challenge, no matter what league they've found themselves in across the last five years, through backing the manager and signing quality players.

Stockport fan praises "phenomenal" owner

We asked FLW's Stockport County fan pundit, James Cropper, about whether he felt that owner Mark Stott was transparent with the fans at the club.

He was quick to sing the praises of Stott, saying: "Mark Stott is absolutely phenomenal. He's definitely transparent with the club simply because he is a County fan, and you can tell he is because of how much he puts in the club.

"You can see the ambition he has - when he appointed Dave Challinor the goal was Championship in seven years...and we were in the National League!

"We have to feel lucky that we have such an amazing owner because you see some clubs with bad owners in League One and the Championship who won't invest, and then you look at our owner who puts so much investment and love into the club.

"Some of the signings haven't worked out - but that happens - he's acknowledged that, and I think he's unbelievable with our fanbase."

Stockport County on track to achieve seven-year plan thanks to ownership

Despite spending two and a half years in the National League at the start of Mark Stott's reign as Stockport County chairman, three promotions in the space of two seasons have Stockport on the brink of reaching the Championship ahead of schedule.

Stott did say in his initial interview that he felt that the National League was the toughest of the three to get out of (alongside League Two and League One), and he seems to be correct in thinking this.

The Hatters finished in the top four in each of their two seasons in League Two and currently reside in the top six in their first season in League One since 2009/10.

Even if Stockport don't achieve a third promotion in the space of four seasons, Stott will likely do whatever he can to invest properly into the club to ensure they'll be able to give promotion another go in 2025/26, as they look to reach the second tier by 2027.