“You can only imagine” – QPR fan pundit delivers opinion over potential off-field change for the Hoops

QPR are looking bright once more under Michael Beale and will have aspirations of finally breaking back into the play-off spots and achieving a promotion back into the Premier League.

Right now, there is a lot of positivity again at Loftus Road and they’ll be determined to keep the good times rolling and keep up the good results in the league.

After finishing the last campaign in the top half under Mark Warburton but not quite getting into the top six, they now have a new boss in charge and so far, it is going as well as they would like. They have one eye on a promotion and the results and stacking up nicely for the Hoops as they go along this campaign.

With some solid signings made too and the owners not causing too much chaos off the field, there are plenty of things to be smiling about right now with QPR.

However, when quizzed about any potential changes he would make to the Hoops in terms of their team, or on and off the pitch, Football League World’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir revealed that there is one thing he would swap at the club and it comes in terms of their standing and seating arrangements.

He feels the safe standing area has made a huge, positive impact on the side and would like to see more put in place if possible.

Speaking about the chance to change up the seating then and to add in more standing areas, he said: “I think if there is one thing I could change about the club or anything to do with them, it would probably have to be the safe standing that obviously we’ve implemented for the start of this season.

“I think so far, it’s actually made a big difference in the atmosphere, you can see that especially when we’re doing well.

“It adds another sort of level to the noise at Loftus Road but obviously the safe standing is just in one part of the stadium so, if it was possible, I would be happy to change that and make it the whole Lower Loft (safe standing) where we have the Family Stand and then move the Family Stand to the paddocks.

“I think that would change Loftus Road back to what it used to be years ago and if the atmosphere is good now, you can only imagine what it would be like if the whole Lower Loft was safe standing.

“So yeah, that for me hopefully could come in in the next couple of years to make the change to the ground as that would just make it really nostalgic and the atmosphere would be on another level.”

The Verdict

QPR are a good club in the Championship right now and you would have to think they are one of the definite contenders for a play-off spot at the very least.

Things are going fairly well and whilst they would obviously still like to be higher up the table, it might take a little bit of time for their new boss to implement things fully. Still, the Hoops haven’t been struggling too much so far and they’ve brought in some players that are exciting, talented and full of potential too.

The results are also lining up well and they aren’t falling away towards the wrong end of the table. It might have been quite hard for Louis to find something to change about the Hoops right now then but it appears the standing situation at Loftus Road is cause for a debate right now.

If the atmosphere is improving, then that is only a good thing. If adding extra standing in and switching stands around can help to make Loftus Road a real fortress again, then it could be worth doing even if it is only at the end of the current season.