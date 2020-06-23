‘You can never say never’ – A closer look at Luton Town as key period looms: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town battled hard to salvage a late point, in a 1-1 draw with Preston North End at the weekend.

Nathan Jones will be delighted with the way his side persevered and battled well against a top-six contender in North End, with the Hatters grabbing a late equaliser through Callum McManaman.

The result still leaves Luton sitting at the bottom of the Championship table and still five points adrift of safety, but is there reason to be optimistic going forward after a bright display at the weekend.

Here, the FLW team discuss Luton’s chances of survival…

Sam Rourke

It was a real positive result for Luton on Saturday.

Although the Hatters didn’t have an abundance of genuine attacking chances, they managed to snuff out many Preston attacks and looked more solid than they perhaps did before.

However, Nathan Jones has a stern task on his hands still with the club sitting rock bottom of the Championship table, five points adrift of safety.

Luton really need to be picking up points in their next two games in my eyes, and they are two testing fixtures as they come up against Swansea City and Leeds United, both away from home.

Unfortunately for the Hatters, I feel they have left it too late, but they’ll keep fighting to the very end, a trait that Nathan Jones will undoubtedly instil into the playing squad.

George Dagless

It’s going to be tough.

The weekend’s performance will have cheered fans and they are not going to go down without a fight but it is going to be so hard for them.

Picking three to go at this stage in the season is a really tough call, especially with the way the weekend’s results went, but I do think one thing in Luton’s favour is they look more together than most of the sides down there.

They’ve got great spirit and I think Nathan Jones has settled back in quickly, but whether it’ll be enough is in the lap of the Gods.

Ned Holmes

It is going to be very, very tough but I don’t think it’s out of the question just yet.

Luton scrapped it out against Preston on the weekend but were fortunate to come out of the game with a result, for me, having scored the late equaliser with their first shot on target.

The fact that Nathan Jones is back in charge could give them just the sort of boost needed to kick-start their push for survival and his presence is what makes me think they could do it.

Add to that the fact that there are eight teams battling it out at the bottom and you’d have to say it’s not out of the question just yet.

They face two really tough games against Swansea City and Leeds over the next week or so. If they can get a result or two against that pair then I think it will be on.

George Harbey

You can never say never.

Obviously, there’s still a load of work to be done, and Nathan Jones has his work cut out as the Hatters look to avoid the drop.

But Jones is a very passionate manager who can get out of his players with some good work on the training round, and five points isn’t too big of a gap to make up at this stage of the season.

With some winnable games coming up, anything is possible.