‘You can just tell he gets it’, ‘League One Arjen Robben’ – Many Sunderland fans excited by milestone moment against Cheltenham

3 mins ago

Sunderland went top of League One with a 5-0 hammering of Cheltenham Town yesterday and substitute Leon Dajaku has caused a stir among Black Cats fans after scoring his first goal for the club. 

Bailey Wright headed the hosts ahead inside the first 15 minutes at the Stadium of Light while two first-half goals from Ross Stewart allowed them to take full control.

They didn’t loosen their grip on the game after the break either as Lee Johnson’s side scored two goals in two second-half minutes to cap off an impressive display.

The second of those was scored by Dajaku, who came off the bench to replace Aiden McGeady in the 61st minute and opened his account for Sunderland just five minutes later.

The 20-year-old German winger latched onto a loose ball and stroked a first-time strike into the top corner before rushing off to celebrate in front of the home support.

Dajaku joined on loan from Union Berlin late in the summer window and took his opportunity on Tuesday night to show Johnson just what he is capable of.

Sunderland’s number seven is quickly becoming a popular figure amongst the Stadium of Light faithful as well, as the reaction of many Black Cats fans on Twitter shows…


