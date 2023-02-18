“You can just see the quality he’s got” – Burnley fan backs Clarets player to make major Premier League impact in 2023-24

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley secured yet another three points on Saturday afternoon on their mission to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking when they dispatched of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

They were made to work for it, but a 78th minute Ashley Barnes penalty sealed the victory for the Clarets in a win which took them 11 points clear of Sheffield United in second position in the Championship table and kept them 15 ahead of Middlesbrough in third.

At the current rate of results, Vincent Kompany’s side will have secured their spot in the next season’s top flight by early April, and then the big job will begin in terms of deciding who will carry on as part of the journey and who will perhaps depart.

In the summer rebuild of 2022, some Burnley players remained to be a part of Kompany’s squad, with one of those being Jack Cork.

The 33-year-old, who first turned out for the Lancashire outfit in 2010 as a 20-year-old loanee from Chelsea before signing permanently in 2017 from Southampton, has amassed 249 appearances in all competitions for the club in all of his stints and has played an important role as captain this season.

Cork made his 32nd appearance of the campaign against Luton and when fit he has more often than not started alongside Josh Cullen in midfield for Burnley, but by the time the 2023-24 season comes along, he will have turned 34 years of age.

Is Cork capable of playing a key role for Burnley in the top flight of English football if – or rather when – they make it there later in the year? FLW’s Clarets fan pundit Ben Livingstone certainly seems to think so based on what he’s seen over the years.

“There’s no question on Jack Cork as to whether or not he’s good enough to be in the team in the Premier League – of course he is,” Ben said.

“He’s probably been our most consistent player throughout this season. He’s got the captain’s armband this year and he’s really performed this season – us fans were questioning why did Ashley Westwood keep getting picked over Cork every week in the Premier League under Sean Dyche.

“(Mike) Jackson came in and Westwood got an unfortunate injury, but Cork came in and was absolutely fantastic towards the back end of last year – the fans have seen what Cork can do for years, even when he came on loan to us (between 2010 and 2011 from Chelsea) and we can see it now he’s been here a fair few years.

“You can just see the quality he’s got – on the ball he’s fantastic, he can break up play, he knows when to foul and when not to, and he’s just an all-round top quality centre midfielder, one of the best in the Championship.

“If the question is if he’s good enough (for the Premier League)? Yes – But will his legs allow him? We’re yet to see.”

The Verdict

Cork has undoubted quality still and he’s showing it every week for Burnley – but the main sticking point is whether or not his legs will be able to handle the Premier League intensity week in, week out.

He will be a 34-year-old by the time next season starts, and you cannot imagine that he will be starting every single match at that age.

It appears that Kompany was trying to get ahead of the game by bidding for a younger, similar player in the form of Amir Hadžiahmetović of Konyaspor in January, but Burnley were ultimately unsuccessful as Besiktas won the race for his signature – the pursuit though suggests the club are already on the hunt for Cork’s long-term replacement.

In the short-term though, there will be zero harm in seeing how Cork copes with the top flight after over a year away whilst also getting someone else in through the door who can come in for him if he can’t play regularly and who is also at an age where they can develop into a better player.