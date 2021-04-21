You can call yourself a true Wigan Athletic fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Latics quiz

Wigan Athletic will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly, after impressing in recent weeks under the management of Leam Richardson.

The Latics are currently sat 20th in the League One table, and are four points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their final three matches of this year’s campaign.

But can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Wigan Athletic quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat your fellow Wigan supporters!

1 of 20 In what year were Wigan Athletic founded? 1930 1931 1932 1933