You can call yourself a true Watford fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Hornets quiz

Watford are closing in on a potential return to the Premier League with the Hornets the favourites to join Norwich City in earning an immediate return to the top-flight.

The Hornets will be aiming to close out the season and not drop any more points to allow Swansea City and Brentford to close any ground on them in the race for automatic promotion. That comes after they fell to a frustrating 1-0 defeat against rivals Luton Town on Saturday.

That has seen Watford offer a little bit of hope to both Swansea and Brentford, but they struggled to capitlise on that result by winning their games at the weekend. The Hornets as a result are still in a very strong position to go on and earn promotion to the Premier League.

While we wait to see what happens with the Hornets’ promotion battle, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the Hornets. Have a go and see if you can get 20/20!

