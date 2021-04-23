Quizzes
You can call yourself a true Sunderland fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Black Cats quiz
Sunderland are gearing up for a crucial few weeks in their history.
The Black Cats are in their third season in League One but are hoping that they can finish the job of securing promotion back to the Championship.
Lee Johnson’s side are doing well but look likely to have to face the play-offs if they are to be playing in the second tier next term.
Sunderland are no strangers to ups and downs over the years, but how much do you know about the club?
Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!