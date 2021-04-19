You can call yourself a true Rotherham United fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Millers quiz

Rotherham United still have a huge fight on their hands to remain in the Championship following their weekend defeat to Birmingham City on home turf and will be hoping to go on a winning run as we enter the final batches of games to decide their fate.

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz that should put even the most ardent of Rotherham fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt and let us know what you score overall!

1 of 20 What year was the club founded? 1924 1925 1926 1927