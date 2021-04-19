You can call yourself a true QPR fan if you get 80% or more correct on this R’s quiz

Queens Park Rangers have certainly enjoyed a decent season.

After losing some big players in the last 12 months the expectation was that the Hoops would be happy to avoid a relegation battle in the Championship this term, however they’ve done much more than that.

Mark Warburton’s side are currently sitting in 10th place and will be hoping that next term they can challenge for promotion.

The club have won promotion before in a long, successful history but how much do you know about QPR?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 20 In what year were QPR founded? 1882 1892 1902 1912