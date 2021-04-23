Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

You can call yourself a true Portsmouth fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Pompey quiz

Published

8 mins ago

on

Portsmouth’s play-off hopes are still alive but things are getting tight as we enter the dying embers of the 2020/21 campaign. 

Danny Cowley’s side will know they’ll need to finish the season with a flourish to battle their way to a top six place – such is the competition in League One at the moment.

To take your mind off the play-off battle for the time being, we’ve put together this 20-question quiz to test whether you’re a true Pompey fan…

1 of 20

1. Which club was founded first?


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: You can call yourself a true Portsmouth fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Pompey quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: