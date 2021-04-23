You can call yourself a true Port Vale fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Valiants quiz

Port Vale will be looking to build on a number of impressive performances of late in League Two, with three matches remaining in their 2020/21 season.

It looks as though their strong run of results is going to come to late to force themselves into the play-off places in the third-tier, but they can take plenty of positives from recent months.

But can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Port Vale quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

1 of 20 In what year were Port Vale founded? 1874 1875 1876 1877