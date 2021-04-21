You can call yourself a true Peterborough United fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Posh quiz

Peterborough United will be looking to put together a positive run of form from now until the end of this year’s campaign under the management of Darren Ferguson.

Posh are currently sat second in the League One table, and will be eager to hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Championship this term.

But can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Peterborough United quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat your fellow supporters!

1 of 20 In what year were Peterborough United founded? 1932 1933 1934 1935