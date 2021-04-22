Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

You can call yourself a true Oldham Athletic fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Latics quiz

Published

8 mins ago

on

It’s been an eventful year for Oldham Athletic – seeing them change from Harry Kewell to Keith Curl in their battle for League Two survival.

They’re safe now and Curle’s men will likely be hoping to finish the season with a flourish to build momentum ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Supporters should be back in the stadium at that point and with that in mind, we’ve put together a 20-question quiz to help test if you’re a true Oldham fan…

1 of 20

1. True or False, Oldham were formed before 1900


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: You can call yourself a true Oldham Athletic fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Latics quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: