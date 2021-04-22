Northampton Town’s stint in League One may only end up lasting one season, but it looks like they’re going to fight until the end.

The Cobblers clearly don’t know when they’re down and out as they defeated Ipswich Town 3-0 at Sixfields to keep their potential survival bid going – even though they don’t have a permanent manager still since Keith Curle’s February departure.

What do Cobblers fans know about their club though? Take our new trivia quiz and try to get at least 16 right to prove all you know about the club!

You can call yourself a true Northampton Town fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Cobblers quiz

1 of 20 What year were Northampton founded? 1890 1897 1901 1909