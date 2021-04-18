You can call yourself a true Millwall fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Lions quiz

Millwall’s faint hopes of finishing in the play-offs are over following a goalless draw with Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions sit 12 points off the play-offs with four games left to play, and their fans will be keen to see a positive season in 2021/22.

Can you get full marks on this Millwall quiz and answer 20 out of 20 questions correctly?

Let us know your scores in the comments below and see if you can get full marks! Anything above 80% is impressive…

1 of 20 What is the capacity of The Den? 18,119 20,146 22,910 24,516