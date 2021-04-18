You can call yourself a true Middlesbrough fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Boro quiz

Middlesbrough have endured a solid, but unspectacular season this term.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last term the focus for Neil Warnock was to ensure that the Teessiders were able to consolidate themselves in the second tier of English football.

There was even a brief flirtation with the play-offs however that ultimately came to nothing.

The club have enjoyed plenty of ups and downs over the years, including promotion, relegations, cup wins and brushes with financial abyss, but how much do you know about the club?

Have a go of our quiz and see if you’re a true Middlesbrough fan.

1 of 20 In what year did Steve Gibson save Middlesbrough from liquidation? 1976 1986 1996 2006