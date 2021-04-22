You can call yourself a true Mansfield Town fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Stags quiz

It looks set to be something of a quiet end to the season for Mansfield Town.

While the League Two play-offs have long since been out of reach, results since the appointment of Nigel Clough back in November mean they are in no danger of being relegated this season.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few minutes, to find out how much you really know about the Stags.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 20 questions about Mansfield Town past and present, and are setting you a target of 80% correct.

1 of 20 In what year were Mansfield Town formed? 1897 1899 1901 1903