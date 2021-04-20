You can call yourself a true Luton Town fan if you get 80% or more on this Hatters quiz

Luton Town have enjoyed a good season in the Championship this term and they have managed to make a lot of progress under Nathan Jones since his return to the club.

The Hatters would certainly have taken a comfortable mid-table finish in the league this term at the start of the campaign, after they were in and around the bottom three most of last season. There are plenty of things for Luton to build on into next term.

It is important that the Hatters look to make the right sort of additions in the transfer window in order for them to build on the successes of this term. If they can make the right sort of signings, then they could even be in with an outside chance of making the top-six.

While we wait to see what happens with the rest of Luton’s campaign, we have put together a 20-question quiz to test your knowledge on all things concerning the Hatters. Have a go and see how many you can get right!

1 of 20 Luton Town won the League Cup in 1988 with a win against Arsenal in the final but what was the score in that game? 3-1 2-0 2-1 3-2