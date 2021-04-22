You can call yourself a true Lincoln City fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Imps quiz

Lincoln City could be in line for a hugely successful season.

After finishing in 16th position in League One last term the expectation for the Imps was that a mid-table finish would likely be seen as a success.

However this term the club have really kicked on.

Lincoln are currently sitting in fourth position in the third tier and with just a handful of matches remaining it seems like they’re on track to finish in the play-offs.

While there’s plenty of work to do if they’re to secure promotion there’s no doubt that even being in the mix is a huge achievement for supporters.

Fans have had to watch from afar this term, but how much do supporters really know about the club? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

