Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

You can call yourself a true Leyton Orient fan if you get 80% or more correct on this O’s quiz

Published

1 hour ago

on

Leyton Orient will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly whilst under the management of Jobi McAnuff, who seems to be having a positive impact both on the pitch and in the dugout. 

The O’s are currently sat tenth in the League Two table, and will be eager to bounce back from a frustrating 4-2 defeat to high-flying Cambridge United in midweek.

But can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Leyton Orient quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

1 of 20

What year were Leyton Orient founded in?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: You can call yourself a true Leyton Orient fan if you get 80% or more correct on this O’s quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: