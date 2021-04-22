You can call yourself a true Leyton Orient fan if you get 80% or more correct on this O’s quiz

Leyton Orient will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly whilst under the management of Jobi McAnuff, who seems to be having a positive impact both on the pitch and in the dugout.

The O’s are currently sat tenth in the League Two table, and will be eager to bounce back from a frustrating 4-2 defeat to high-flying Cambridge United in midweek.

But can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Leyton Orient quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

1 of 20 What year were Leyton Orient founded in? 1879 1880 1881 1882